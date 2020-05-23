Pink Floyd Is Releasing Rare And Previously Unavailable Versions of Their Classic Tracks Through a Revolving Playlist

Home News Kelly Tucker May 23rd, 2020 - 8:58 PM

Pink Floyd launched a brand-new daily evolving playlist, entitled “Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David – An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist.” With specially curated album tracks added daily and appearing at the top of the playlist, the selection will gradually evolve with the addition of the band’s best-known classics to deeper album tracks.

For fans of this legendary group, this new and exciting way to rediscover and immerse yourself in Pink Floyd will kick off with, “Us & Them” (Live at The Empire Pool, Wembley, London 1974) from the 2011 Immersion box set of The Dark Side Of The Moon. The track is over 8 minutes in length and has an epic, fresh and solid touch. It is a live performance and the lyrics are crystal clear and on-point, with the full orchestra coming through as well. With lyrics, “Us and them. Me and You. God only knows, it’s not what we would choose to do.” The chorus comes through soundly, before lyrics pick up, “Black and blue and who knows which is which and who is who. Up and down and in the end it’s only round and round.”

The track “Us & Them” was written by Roger Waters and is about the senselessness of war. It began as a piano piece Rick Wright came up with while working on the soundtrack to the 1970 movie Zabriskie Point. The lyrics of “Us & Them” describe the senseless nature of war and the ignorance of modern day humans who have been taken over by consumerism and materialism. In an interview, Waters shared the significance of each verse, “The first verse is about going to war, how on the front line we don’t get much chance to communicate with one another, because someone else has decided that we shouldn’t. The second verse is about civil liberties, racism and colour prejudice. The last verse is about passing a tramp in the street and not helping.”

“Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David – An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist” highlights the band’s contribution to music over the last 60 years. Every Friday, the playlist will feature rare tracks (via streaming or download) originally available on the Immersion boxsets. The new versions of Pink Floyd songs will be released on the days shown below. In regards to other unavailable tracks, an announcement and schedule will be available soon.

‘Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David – An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist’ will be live and updated daily on Spotify and YouTube. In Addition, the currently unavailable tracks will also be released to download or stream on Amazon, Apple Music and other digital retailers with a new track appearing each Friday.

05/29 – Have A Cigar (Alternate Version) – Wish You Were Here Immersion

06/05 – Any Colour You Like (Live at Wembley 1974) – The Dark Side Of The Moon Immersion

06/12 – Run Like Hell (The Wall WIP pt2 Band Demo) – The Wall Immersion

06/19 – Money (Early Mix 1972) – The Dark Side Of The Moon Immersion