NOS Alive 2020 Postponed and Rescheduled to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Ariel King May 22nd, 2020 - 9:22 PM

NOS Alive has postponed their festival dates until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The music festival will now be held from July 7 to July 10, 2021 at the Passeio Marítmo de Algés in Lisbon.

“This will be the first July without NOS Alive,” festival representatives said in a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that NOS Alive 2020 is postponed until July 2021. The dream of the 14th Edition of NOS Alive will continue on 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th of July 2021 at Passeio Marítmo de Algés, Lisbon, Portugal.”

The festival’s postponement comes after the Portuguese government approved a ban on large scale live events until September 30, 2020. The festival has not yet told consumers their plans regarding ticket refunds, stating they will inform festival goers “soon” with details in line with the new law.

The new Portuguese law states that shows between the affected dates will not be required to offer fans a cash refund for cancelled events. Instead ticket holders will be provided with a voucher of equal value to the ticket price, or their tickets may be used for the new dates of an event.

“Although we are aware that this is the best decision for safeguarding public health and our loyal festival goers wellbeing, it is with great sadness that we now face a summer without festivals,” NOS Alive representatives said in a statement.

The festival’s headliners included Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, The Strokes and Kendrick Lamar. Swift had already cancelled her appearance at NOS Alive in April, when she cancelled all of her tour dates for 2020.

NOS Alive has confirmed Portuguese hip hop/rock group, Da Weasel will return to the lineup for 2021 as “a one-off exclusive concert.” The remaining artists on the festival’s lineup have not yet been confirmed for the new dates.