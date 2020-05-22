Nasty Cherry Release New Song “I Am King” and Announce New EP Season 2 for June 2020 Release

Home News Ariel King May 22nd, 2020 - 7:36 PM

Nasty Cherry return with new song “I Am King” and have announced their new EP, Season 2 will be released on June 19 via Charli XCX’s Vroom Vroom Recordings. The group recently released the first single from Season 2 titled “Shoulda Known Better.”

Gabi Bechtel’s smooth vocals give the song a kick of pop, while Chloe Chaidez’s guitar overlays with deep and simple riffs. Their catchy tune spans two and a half minutes as Georgia Somary plays bass and Debbie Knox-Hewson joins in on drums. Their upbeat sound highlights how they try to give off confidence to the outside world, while feeling insecure as they spend time alone with themselves.

The artwork for “I Am King” highlights each of Nasty Cherry’s members wearing outfits reminiscent of the early 2000s striking poses amid stars and cheetah prints. With tall platform heels, button-down tank tops and flared jeans, each member leans down in their own black and cheetah star.

The band was formed by Charli XCX, emerging with the Netflix series “I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry.” The group first gained popularity as Charli XCX promoted them throughout a wide social media campaign, first being announced via Instagram. Nasty Cherry is composed of musicians from both the United States and the United Kingdom.

In addition to her work in Nasty Cherry, Chaidez is the frontwoman for the band Kitten, who recently released the quarantine stylized song “My House.” Nasty Cherry’s first EP, Season One focused on the group all living together and being a girl band.

Season 2 track list: