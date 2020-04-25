Nasty Cherry Drop First Upbeat New Track Of 2020 “Shoulda Known Better”

Home News Kelly Tucker April 25th, 2020 - 8:01 PM

Nasty Cherry just released a new track, “Shoulda Known Better” a track from their new EP, set for release via Charli XCX’s Vroom Vroom Recordings this summer. The song arrives accompanied by an official video, animated by fellow musician and multi-disciplinary artist, Du Blonde. The video has a catchy melody with a hook that gets under your skin. The tempo stays consistent while vocals come through with this fierce foursome. The video is an animation of the foursome riding along in a convertible in the intro, before leading to other splashy visuals. The frames are colorful with flying hamburgers, tacos set against an ever-changing background of patterns and styles that constantly change throughout the video. In the end, the girls are shown giving the middle finger which is in line with the lyrics of the track.

The track was written by the band, alongside production duo Noise Club. The video was directed, animated and edited by Beth Jeans Houghton. According to a statement, “Shoulda Known Better” is a song about making dumb decisions despite knowing better” they explain, “we wrote it in LA a couple of months ago, at a time we all felt we were falling for the same shit over and over. The vibe of ‘Shoulda Known Better’ is the angel and devil on your shoulder, simultaneously shout-singing at you, and you’re kind of enjoying it.”

Nasty Cherry is comprised of singer Gabi Bechtel, guitarist Chloe Chaidez, bassist Georgia Somary and drummer Debbie Knox-Hewson. The band made their typically unconventional debut last year. Following a social media frenzy set in motion by founder and mentor, Charli XCX, the half UK / half US band emerged with a Netflix series, ‘I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry’, an unfiltered, intimate, 6-part docuseries following the highs and lows of forming and breaking a thoroughly modern band.

With their debut show on Netflix and their new album, Season 1, Nasty Cherry has taken the internet and music scene by storm. They were inspired to make the album based on their experiences living together as roommates and being a girlband. The album, Season 1 elaborates on the close quarters of Gabriette, Chloe, Georgia and Debbie being together all the time.

The group officially announced their formation with their debut single, “Win,” in early 2019. The group was formed by guitarist and former frontwoman of Kitten, Chloe Chaidez. Nasty Cherry consists of drummer Debbie Knox-Hewson (former drummer of Charli XCX), bassist and set director in the famous Star Wars films, Georgia Somary, and singer/model Gabbriette Bechtel.