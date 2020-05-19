Brandon Boyd of Incubus Covers Beach House’s “Myth”

Home News Drew Feinerman May 19th, 2020 - 2:43 PM

Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd just released a cover of Beach House’s “Myth,” from their 2012 album Bloom, according to Stereogum. The cover is the latest in a seemingly endless stream of homemade covers while artists remain isolated and away from their fans.

Boyd’s cover of “Myth” holds true to the melody of Beach House’s original, while stripping the instrumentation to a simple acoustic guitar with string accompaniments to Boyd’s vocals. The tenderness of Boyd’s voice adds emotional depth to the song, while the strings in the background allow the song to build and progress. The video is a perfect reflection of the cover, as a grand story of mermaids honoring the life of a fallen dragon is juxtaposed with the low quality, 10-dollar-budget special effects of the video.

Incubus had planned a 2020 summer North American tour with 311 and Badflower, but the tour was ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band most recently toured last year as they celebrated the 20th century of their breakout album Make Yourself.

While Beach House had not planned any tours in 2020, the band kept plenty busy throughout 2019. In addition to playing Psycho Las Vegas, Bellwether, and Just Like Heaven, Beach House toured throughout North America from March to August.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister