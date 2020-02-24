No Age Announces New Album Goons Be Gone For June 2020 Release

Home News Luke Hanson February 24th, 2020 - 11:24 PM

Guitar/drum noise rock duo No Age are back with a new album, Goons Be Gone. Due out June 5, the 11-track album will be the band’s fifth sixth studio release and first since 2018’s Snares Like A Haircut.

The first single released from the forthcoming album is the wonderfully zippy “Turned To String.” From the opening, up-tempo guitar riff, it features the perfectly discordant, relaxing balance of speedy guitars and pounding drums set against uniquely subdued vocals that define No Age. It’s a perfect hangout banger.

Based out of Los Angeles, the band consists of guitarist Randy Randall and drummer/vocalist Dean Allen Spunt. They have been active since 2005, and released their unofficial first album, Weirdo Rippers, in 2007. While channeling elements of punk and indie, they ultimately create truly unique soundscapes. The duo is characterized by crisp rhythms and fast tempos accompanied by vocals that ultimately feel restrained in the face of the sheer amount of noise and instrumental tumult they bring. No Age ultimately create a unique balance of frenzied yet calming noise on individual tracks and across their albums.

Additional information about Goons Be Gone, including purchase options, can be found here. The duo will be playing a record release show at Zebulon in Los Angeles on June 6. The band also had a unique show at the venue in December, as they accompanied Thomas Campbell’s skateboard film Ye Olde Destruction with a live performance of the soundtrack.

Photo Credit: Anthony Lopes