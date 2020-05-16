Pussy Riot Take a Different Approach to Russian Pop Music in New Song “НОЖ / KNIFE”

Home News Kelly Tucker May 16th, 2020 - 3:36 PM

In a new video by Pussy Riot, the seductive, animated image showcases her feminist side and learns the skills of a warrior. While sporting a super high mini-skirt and showing off her twerking moves, this character is like a ninja and is ready to fight with either a knife or her fists. Toward the end of the video, two alarming statistics are shared with the first stating that 35% of women worldwide have been physically or sexually abused, while 38% of women who have been murdered was done by an intimate partner.

The lyrics start in a hush tone in a rap style manner with Russian vocals set against a fast dance beat. The lyrics in English translate to “Holding my breath, heart like a hammer. I told you to be careful I’m a meteorite. You’ve missed your last chance. Your choice is the lance or the trigger. How I wanted to let you go, but babe you and me cannot share this world. I punch in your number, please pay attention. This chime is your last intervention.”

As the character dances around, messages like “Girl Freedom” and “No Shame” abound in a video game visual. At one point, the girl can select weapons of choice with options to select, self defense, kill the sexist, feminist action and riot power. With her spiky collar and high kicks in place, this character is one bad sister who is ready to fight for her rights and her ability to express herself openly.

The Russian punk rock group, Pussy Riot, recently postponed their United States tour due to the coronavirus outbreak. The band was supposed to kick off their tour on Mar. 12, in Santa Ana, CA, at the Constellation Room, and conclude their tour on May. 19, in Toronto, ON, at the Phoenix Concert Theatre. Pussy Riot is a force to behold and has for years, defended the female voice with strong actions.

Earlier this year, the band faced police interference in a recent video shoot shut down. Per a statement from the group, Pitchfork reports Pussy Riot were shooting a video for their song “БЕСИТ / RAGE” when police invaded the shoot, citing Russia’s gay propaganda law as their cause for interrupting and ultimately shutting down the shoot. While the law was codified in Russia in 2013, it was ruled illegal by the European Court of Human Rights in 2017. Pussy Riot further say the police accused them of “extremism” and “making an illegal video.” However, the group says the police failed to provide legal justification for their removal from the studio.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford