John Dolmayan Says Serj Tankian Wasn’t Involved in Past System Of A Down Writing Sessions that Didn’t Result in a New Album

While promoting his new solo covers album These Gray Men, System of A Down’s drummer John Dolmayan has spoken out about the band’s past writing sessions. According to the PRP, Dolmayan spoke with Loudwire Night about the sessions, stating that lead man Serj Tankian had no involvement. “First of all, nothing is finished until all four members are on it, and Serj [Tankian] had nothing to do with it [the new material]. He wasn’t at those rehearsals, he wasn’t in the process of bringing the songs and working on them or writing them. These were just things we did with the anticipation of a record happening, which never happened.” He continued to say “We’re a very stubborn and stupid band. As sad as that is to say, we never reached our potential, and I don’t think we ever will.”

There is some hope of new material as Dolmayan is open to the idea. “You never know what happens,” he mentioned. Both Dolmayan and Tankian collaborated on the cover album with an upbeat version of System of A Down’s “Starman” The band will play a few shows this summer with only two in North America and the rest in Europe. The two North American shows will take place at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA and will play alongside Korn, Faith No More, and Helmet.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado