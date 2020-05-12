Ticketmaster Outlines Guidelines for First Socially-Distanced Concert Including One-Way Corridors, Pre-Show Foggers, Fan Pods and Temperature Checks

Home News Aaron Grech May 12th, 2020 - 1:06 PM

Travis McCready is still set to perform this Friday, May 15th for the first socially distanced concert, despite some opposition from the governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson, who called the event non-compliant with the state’s current stay-at-home orders. In light of the Hutchinson’s recent announcement, the promoters and ticket vending company Ticketmaster have outlined their guidelines for the scheduled concert, which will take place at TempleLive in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The new developments reveal that attendees will have their temperatures checked at the door, with all hallways and corridors set to be one-way only. Those watching the show from the balcony will not be able to use the elevator, while the venue will be sanitized via fog spray prior to the doors opening.

These new developments are in addition to the previously announced safety measures including “fan pods,” which host two to 12 seats to avoid mingling between separate groups, mandatory face masks (masks are also available for purchase at the event) and a 10-person limit for each bathroom, with hands free soap and paper towel dispensers.

In addition, the venue will only be at 20 percent capacity, meaning that only 229 seats out of an available 1100 will be available, while the rest will be marked off with caution tape. This has been a point of contention between Hutchinson and the venuw however, as the current stay-at-home order limits audience size to below 50 people.

“We are attempting to move past the restrictions that have been necessary during this pandemic, but we must do so in a manner that is based on solid data,” Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a press release. “I am confident this measured reopening is the best approach that will allow us to enjoy these entertainment venues again. As we cautiously emerge from this difficult time, we will keep an eye on data for any evidence that we are moving too quickly.”