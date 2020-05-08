Warner Music Group Reports $74 Million Losses in Quarter Two 2020

Home News Roy Lott May 8th, 2020 - 10:42 AM

Warner Music Group has reported a $74 million net loss on revenues of $1.071 billion for the three-month period ended March 31, versus a net income of $67 million on $1.09 billion in the previous quarter. That represents a net income decline of $141 million and a 1.7% drop in revenue. The net income was impacted by a $169 million charge due to its management variable incentive income plan, versus $5 million in the previous quarter; and by $4 million in expenses related to the now-delayed planned initial public offering.

Operating loss was $49 million compared to operating income of $122 million in last year’s first quarter. OIBDA was $12 million, down 93.7% from $191 million in the prior-year quarter and OIBDA margin decreased 16.4 percentage points to 1.1% from 17.5% in the prior-year quarter. When depreciation and amortization are subtracted, that leaves an operating income of $116 million versus operating income of $269 million for 2019’s first six months.

Streaming grew in revenue, totaling $1.175 billion for the six-month period, a 13.1% increase from the $1.04 billion in the first half of 2019. Downloads fell 30.6% to $84 million from $121 million, while physical fell 30.6% to $278 million from $361 million.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company reported a cash balance of $484 million, total debt of $2.983 billion and net debt (defined as total long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs, minus cash and equivalents) of $2.499 billion.