Edie Brickell Recalls an Old Memory on New Song “Sing To Me Willie” Featuring Willie Nelson

Ariel King May 6th, 2020 - 9:53 PM

Edie Brickell recalls her father’s funeral in a new song with Willie Nelson, the country icon joining Brickell as they trade verses. Nelson paints imagery of the Texas landscape while Brickell pulls memories of her past, weaving Nelson into her story in an ode to both Nelson and the state of Texas, the single released in honor of his 87th birthday.

Brickell begins the song slowly singing as she remembers her father’s love of Nelson and how they honored both during her father’s funeral. The guitar quietly strums beneath her as she smoothly sings the bittersweet memories, stating “That was so long ago/ And it can still make me smile.”

“On Christmas Day, 2018, Willie asked me to write a song for us to sing together,” Brickell said in a statement. “What a gift! My father and Texas are my biggest connections to Willie. I never hear his voice without loving memories of people and places back home. If only my dad could have heard this song.”

The video shows footage of Texas scenery with photos of Brickell as a young girl, her father, then her and Nelson overlaying the Texas landscape. Country homes, flowing rivers, blooming flowers billowing in the wind, Texas Longhorn’s strutting on a hill and small towns just a few of the images that flow onscreen.

Brickell’s lyrics ask “sing to me Willie” and “take me to Texas,” pulling out meaningful memories from throughout her life in relation to Nelson. Brickell tells him “Your voice reminds me of my home” as her twangy voice as she flows over the bouncing guitars and drums.

Nelson describes Texas imagery and nature, the drums and guitar quietly strumming along. The song flows softer as he highlights Texas beauty, the chorus and Brickell’s verses bouncing in contrast.

Brickell and Nelson end the song singing, “There are some places you recall forever/ And some people you can’t forget.” The song is as much an ode to Nelson as it is to Texas, with both crooning over their love for their home state.

The song was recorded at Arlyn Studios in Austin, TX with members of New Bohemians Brandom Aly, John Bush, Brad Houser and Kenny Withrow, as well as Kyle Crusham and Matt Hubbard.

Nelson will be performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Tx on Labor Day weekend. Joining him will be his family and country singer Pat Green. Nelson will also be releasing his next album First Rose of Spring on July 3.