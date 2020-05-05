Troubadour General Manager Says Historic Venue May Not Survive Long-Term Coronavirus Closure

Home News Aaron Grech May 5th, 2020 - 5:34 PM

The influential Troubadour nightclub in West Hollywood, California has welcomed many acts throughout the years, hosting artists such as Portugal. The Man, Glass Animals, The Pixies and even the Guns N Roses reunion show. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club like many other live music venues has been forced to temporarily shut down, and has launched a fundraiser to help support its staff and the venue during this temporary closure.

The club’s manager Christine Karayan stated that the club “may not survive” long-term coronavirus closures, and once it does reopen it there “maybe” a cap on crowd sizes. The fundraiser is currently seeking $50000 in donations, and as of press time has made $32,000.

“That means the middle to the end of next year to potentially open, and maybe a 25 percent cap” on crowd size, according to Karayan. “I can’t foresee being able to ride this out like that.”

Located at 9081 Santa Monica Boulevard the Troubadour first opened in 1957, and was influential in shaping the roles of many prominent performers including Elton John, Tom Waits, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, the Eagles, The Byrds, Love, Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Jackson Browne and Van Morrison.

“We are reaching out to our community for support and are asking you to please donate if you can,” the fundraiser’s page explained. “If you are unable to donate at this time, please share our GoFundMe link. Anything helps! 100% of the donations will go towards helping our staff and the venue.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford