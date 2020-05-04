Maryland Doom Fest Reschedules Festival to Halloween Weekend 2020

Home News Aaron Grech May 4th, 2020 - 11:23 PM

The Maryland Doom Fest, a heavy metal based festival typically catered toward Doom Metal, has rescheduled its event to take place on Halloween weekend, October 29th to November 1st this year. The event is set to feature headline performances from the likes of Cirith Ungol, Blood Ceremony, Speedealer and The Gates Of Slumber.

This event was originally scheduled to take place from June 18th to the 21st, as it usually takes place during the summer season. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the event, like many others, to reschedule its dates.

“In these trying times, we hope each of you are healthy & happy. The current state of the world has forced us to postpone Maryland Doom Fest 2020, so that we can properly party down MDDF style.The new 2020 dates are on Halloween weekend!! OCTOBER 29 thru NOVEMBER 1. We anxiously look forward to a fantastic #4daysofdoom in October!!” the fest stated in a press release.

Cirith Ungol are a pioneering metal outfit originating in the early 1970s as a hard rock band with progressive rock elements, before transitioning into a more power and doom metal based sound with their debut album Frost and Fire in 1981. Their latest release Forever Black came out in 2020.

Blood Ceremony formed in Toronto in 2006 and released their latest record Lord of Misrule back in 2016. The Gates of Slumber have released a total of five studio albums since their debut …The Awakening back in 2004. The Texas-based Speedealer released Blue Days Black Nights last year.