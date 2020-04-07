 Watch Pustulus Maximums of GWAR Tell CNN How The Band is Handling the Pandemic - mxdwn Music

Watch Pustulus Maximums of GWAR Tell CNN How The Band is Handling the Pandemic

April 7th, 2020 - 11:35 AM

Pustulus Maximums the guitarist for the heavy metal/ shock rock outfit GWAR recently had an interview with none other than CNN about how the group is handing the coronavirus pandemic. Maximums discussed some of the things the group was doing from his “Antarctic fortress” via satellite to CNN’s Rick Damigella in a style true to the band’s chaotic style.

“I don’t care. Oh, you care. Well, I mean, they’re doing stuff I guess,” Maximus said during the interviw. “Working on music. I’m not going to learn any of it. That just gets in the way of my stuff”

He also added that “I just think it’s a very opportune time to not have to talk to anyone,”  as the record labels and management have not been calling. The group still have plans on killing their fans, and other humans up close themselves, stating that they want to be the ones taking lives, not the pandemic.

GWAR formed in Richmond, Virginia in 1984, who are often defined by their unique costumes, which they perform on stage, alongside their grotesque lyrics featuring over-the-top violent, sexual, and scatological humor, mixed in with their elaborate science fiction-themed mythology. The band’s late frontman David Brockie (known by his stage name Oderus Urungus) passed away in 2015, and served as the group’s final founding member.

The group have continued on without Brockie however, and even hosted a memorial to the late musician last summer. The band also shared a comedic parody of the film Yesterday, where they were the missing band, and not the Beatles.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

