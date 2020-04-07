Watch Pustulus Maximums of GWAR Tell CNN How The Band is Handling the Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech April 7th, 2020 - 11:35 AM

Pustulus Maximums the guitarist for the heavy metal/ shock rock outfit GWAR recently had an interview with none other than CNN about how the group is handing the coronavirus pandemic. Maximums discussed some of the things the group was doing from his “Antarctic fortress” via satellite to CNN’s Rick Damigella in a style true to the band’s chaotic style.

“I don’t care. Oh, you care. Well, I mean, they’re doing stuff I guess,” Maximus said during the interviw. “Working on music. I’m not going to learn any of it. That just gets in the way of my stuff”

He also added that “I just think it’s a very opportune time to not have to talk to anyone,” as the record labels and management have not been calling. The group still have plans on killing their fans, and other humans up close themselves, stating that they want to be the ones taking lives, not the pandemic.