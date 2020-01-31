R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Singer of Alleged Sexual Abuse and Blackmail in New Interview

Home News Roy Lott January 31st, 2020 - 7:02 PM

R.Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary has accused the singer of sexual and physical abuse throughout their relationship. According to Rolling Stone, Clary spoke with The Sun magazine detailing the relationship. She claims Kelly allegedly used blackmail to keep women under his control while assuring that they wouldn’t go to law enforcement with accusations against the singer.

“He has letters from people saying that they’ve been molested or touched by their parents or their brothers or a family member. He even has people on film molesting their younger nieces or younger brothers,” Clary stated in the interview. Clary then claimed that the singer had “girlfriends in every city.” “For the most part he blackmails everyone. He makes everyone do very degrading stuff, whether on film or writing it down, he makes them sign it.”

Regarding physical abuse, Clary stated that he would “beat me with a shoe – a size 12, Nike Air Force One shoe” for hours. “Afterwards, he came in there and he apologized and sobbed and cried and he did everything to try and make me feel like he was so sincere.”

In the same interview, she mentioned that the singer has “no choice” but to maintain his innocence.“…And so he just really has no choice but to fight. He’s been doing this for so long, he’s been denying this for so long. He really has no choice but to continue to fight.”

Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg responded to Clary’s claims via Twitter, tweeting “It is clear that she now seeks to personally capitalize from their relationship, and the only way to do so is to parrot the false narrative. The allegations are not true. Still, Mr. Kelly bears only good will towards Ms. Clary.”

Kelly’s most recent girlfriend Jocelyn Savage also spoke out on the singer, claiming he got her pregnant twice and abortions for both.