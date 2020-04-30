Own Producer Royalties for Slipknot’s All Hope is Gone and Michale Graves Era Misfits Records Currently Being Auctioned

Home News Roy Lott April 30th, 2020 - 6:39 PM

Producer royalties for Slipknot’s chart-topping album All Hope is Gone are now up for auction along with fellow band Simple Plan’s 2008 debut album. The winner of the auction will collect royalties from both records for 30 years. Any sales, streaming, and sync fees for either album, as well as the individual singles contained on both, are apart of the royalties beginning September 30th. Total annual earnings for this catalog increased 21% year-over-year, even though the records were released nearly 12 years ago. Earnings for each of the top five tracks in this collection are growing with the highest-earning track “Psychosocial”—generating 41% of last year’s total, an increase of 20% over the previous year. All Hope is Gone went on to top the Billboard 200 and eight other worldwide charts. Simple Plan’s self-titled debut went on to chart at No. 2 on the Canadian album charts, No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and in the top 10 in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Sweden, and Switzerland. Fans that are interested in the auction can head to the auctions website.

Fellow band the Misfits are also putting up producer royalties for auction for three of their records. The three albums in play are 1997’s American Psycho, 1999’s Famous Monsters and a collection of demos and formerly unreleased tracks called Cuts From The Crypt released in 2001. Famous Monsters, the band’s second album included original members Jerry Only, lead singer Michale Graves, guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein and Dr. Chud. The winner of the auction will collect royalties for life from any song off of the three albums, including any single and album sales, streaming, performances or if played on a television, films and commercial spots beginning September 30th. Last year’s total royalties increased by 27% compared to the previous year alone, with its top-earning tracks growing by 30% or more in the last year. Fans that are interested in partaking can do so by visiting the auctions website.

Both bids are set to end next week.