Thom Yorke Debuts New Song “Plasticine Figures” on The Tonight Show

Home News Aaron Grech April 29th, 2020 - 11:54 PM

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has debuted a new solo track on live television, introducing the world to “Plasticine Figures” during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Yorke performed the track in his house, to maintain social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Yorke had been teasing the track throughout the day, and posted its lyrics on his social media.

Yorke sings and performs the keys “Plasticine Figures,” a somber track created by the ethereal melodies provided by the keyboard and the pain emanating from Yorke’s signature voice. His lyrics also stay true to his tone, as they provide cryptic imagery with a wide range of unpleasant themes such as isolation and self-doubt.

Yorke was recently set to tour in celebration of his second studio album Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, which was originally released back in 2014. The tour was originally set to take place in spring, however it has now been pushed back to fall.

Last fall saw the release of his latest studio album Anima. A music video for “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain),” a song released from the album, was released last October.

“His music is rebellion, and Anima proves that. It proves that a musician can find success in today’s industry while still staying true to their sound and their ideas. Thom Yorke is a relentless musician, uncompromising in every way and unafraid to make music that is honest, real and above all else, his own. Anima prevails just as he does, and always will,” mxdwn reviewer Alessandro Gueli explained.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat