Alex Ebert Releases Insane New Video for “King Killer”

Home News Ariel King April 29th, 2020 - 9:28 PM

Alex Ebert has released a new music video to accompany his single “King Killer” off his recent album I vs I. The sci-fi influenced video is only the most recent from his short film collection made to accompany the album.

Beginning with Ebert laying across the hood of a car while it’s driving, purple inflated humanoids crawl from underneath as they run offscreen. The creatures then run down a dark road illuminated with street lights while being chased by two people carrying laser guns. Ebert wears a black shirt decorated with a red skeleton and a mesh stocking over his face while he appears from another dimension and spews his verses. Ebert’s flows are fast and smooth over a trap-like beat, the chorus lending a dramatic sound of horns and faint calls of a choir following Ebert as he says “okay.” A short jazz section introduces Ebert as the final “King” who must be defeated by those wielding laser guns.

Previous video releases that have accompanied the I vs I short film collection include “Fluid,” “Automatic Youth,” “Hands Up,” “Her Love” and “Stronger (Future Suit Mix).” The video for “Stronger” was a continuation of Ebert’s performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he was a living-green screen which displayed images of outer space, workout videos and a bar color test screen.

Ebert has created bands such as Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and Ima Robot. While Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros had previously taken an indefinite hiatus, Ebert said in an interview with mxdwn he is planning on making another Edward Sharpe album soon.