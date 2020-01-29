Alex Ebert Releases Surreal Biology-Themed Video for Equally Bizarre New Song “Fluid”

Home News Ashwin Chary January 29th, 2020 - 7:35 PM

American singer-songwriter, Alex Ebert, dropped his new single, “Fluid,” a unique song telling the story of progressive evolution, in regard to self-identity. The single is a cut off of his new solo album, I v I, which is set to release on Jan. 31, 2020.

The song starts off by showing videos of microscopic organisms, with Ebert moving violently fast across the screen. As the video shows various images and videos of nature creating more life, Ebert holds a microscope and chugs from a bottle.

As one of the craziest music videos ever released, it is very entertaining to watch. He dances shirtless in a leopard print pants, shirtless, as the screen changes to him jamming out on an alto saxophone.

The synthesizer in the background are accompanied by shallow drumbeats. As the song reaches its peak, Ebert steps out, once again, with his alto saxophone, ripping a gnarly solo, clearly making it the highlight of the entire song.

As he progresses with his solo, Ebert is seen with a painted face, shaking maracas across the screen. The song fades out with once again, showing a microorganism.

When asked about the song Ebert explains “Fluid,” was written to predict the synthesis of amorphous identity and scientific biology. He further explains the songs futuristic antihero finds themselves feeling momentarily isolated by the changing world.

“Today’s detractors and bigots, who point most fervently to today’s biological facts to corroborate their disdain, are tomorrow’s luddites.” Ebert says. “

I vs I will be released via Community Music & AWAL, later this week. Currently, there is no information on a tour to promote the upcoming album.

