Protomartyr Delay Release of New Album to July 2020 and Shares New Video for “Worm In Heaven”

Drew Feinerman April 28th, 2020 - 5:43 PM

Detroit based indie band Protomartyr has officially pushed back the release date of their upcoming album, Ultimate Success Today, to July 17th, from the original release date of May 29th. Along with the announcement, the band release the second single from the album, “Worm In Heaven,” along with the video.

The song is slow and somber, and is a raw, grungy display of emotion that peaks the listener’s curiosity. The visuals are equally intriguing, as stop motion footage is shown of various aspects of a rather peculiar interior of a house. There are stray wires, an old TV set left on, and half eaten oranges lying around, as the uncertainty of the visuals contribute to a bizarre and oddly satisfying listening experience. The band blends as one, and provides huge dynamic contrast from start to end of the song.

Protomartyr has made their name in the post-punk scene throughout the 2010’s, releasing four studio albums in that time, and they are looking to continue to build their legacy with their upcoming album. “There is darkness in the poetry of Ultimate Success Today; the theme of things ending, above all human existence, is present,” says Ana da Silva, founding member of The Raincoats and friend of the band. “There are exquisite, subtle gifts from other instruments that always heighten the guitar, instead of fighting with it. They help to create a harmonious wall of sound all of its own.”

Ultimate Success Today will feature guest musicians vocalist Nandi Rose, better known as Half Waif, jazz alto saxophonist Jemeel Moondoc, bass clarinetist, saxophonist and flautist Izaak Mills, and cellist Fred Lonberg-Holm.