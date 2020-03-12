Protomartyr Announces New Album Ultimate Success Today for May 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Processed By The Boys”

Detroit based post-punk band Protomartyr has announced their fifth studio album, Ultimate Success Today, that is set to release on May 29th of this year, as well as the lead single of the album “Processed By The Boys.” The uptempo song, which features a bass clarinetist complimenting Joe Casey on vocals, sings of chaotic energy in everyday lives, which is encapsulated through the visuals presented in the music video (a play on TV clip of a Brazilian game show that devolves into utter chaos).
Ultimate Success Today will follow Relatives in Descent, the band’s critically acclaimed reflection of American life that was featured on The New York Times, Esquire, Newsweek, and more. “I see [the album] as an interesting mile marker of our first decade of being a band,” says Casey. “A crest of the hill along a long highway. Although just to cover my bases, I made sure to get my last words in while I still had the breath to say them.”
Protomartyr will be going on tour this spring beginning today at the Sleeping Village in Chicago, Illinois, and will be continuing until June 28th, when the tour will conclude at Thalia Hall in Chicago as well. The summer dates have been announced alongside the album.
Although Protomartyr stays primarily within the rock genre, they have collaborated with musicians outside of rock; the band teamed up with bassist Thundercat and rapper Danny Brown in 2018 to perform at a House of Vans pop up in the band’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
Check out the Protomartyr spring and summer tour dates below:
PROTOMARTYR TOUR DATES
03/12 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village – SOLD OUT
03/13 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
03/14 – Columbus, OH – Melted Festival – The Bluestone
03/17 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas
03/18 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas w/ Wire
03/19 – Austin, TX – Mohawk w/ The Spits
04/27 – London, UK – Peckham Audio – SOLD OUT
04/28 – London, UK – The Lexington – SOLD OUT
04/29 – Paris, FR – La Boule Noire – SOLD OUT
04/30 – Utrecht, NL – Ekko – SOLD OUT
05/02 – Berlin, DE – Ubran Spree
05/03 – Berlin, DE – Urban Spree
05/04 – Groningen, NL – Vera
05/05 – Brussels, BE – Nuits Botanique
06/01 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s
06/02 – Montreal, QC – Le Ritz
06/03 – Boston, MA – Sinclair
06/04 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
06/06 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
06/07 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
06/09 – Raleigh, NC – Kings
06/10 – Atlanta, GA – Earl
06/11 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa
06/12 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada
06/15 – Tucson, AZ – Hotel Congress
06/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
06/17 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
06/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
06/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
06/20 – Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club
06/22 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
06/23 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile
06/26 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
06/27 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
06/28 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall