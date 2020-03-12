Protomartyr Announces New Album Ultimate Success Today for May 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Processed By The Boys”

Home News Drew Feinerman March 12th, 2020 - 12:47 PM

Detroit based post-punk band Protomartyr has announced their fifth studio album, Ultimate Success Today, that is set to release on May 29th of this year, as well as the lead single of the album “Processed By The Boys.” The uptempo song, which features a bass clarinetist complimenting Joe Casey on vocals, sings of chaotic energy in everyday lives, which is encapsulated through the visuals presented in the music video (a play on TV clip of a Brazilian game show that devolves into utter chaos).

Ultimate Success Today will follow Relatives in Descent, the band’s critically acclaimed reflection of American life that was featured on The New York Times, Esquire, Newsweek, and more. “I see [the album] as an interesting mile marker of our first decade of being a band,” says Casey. “A crest of the hill along a long highway. Although just to cover my bases, I made sure to get my last words in while I still had the breath to say them.”

Protomartyr will be going on tour this spring beginning today at the Sleeping Village in Chicago, Illinois, and will be continuing until June 28th, when the tour will conclude at Thalia Hall in Chicago as well. The summer dates have been announced alongside the album.

Although Protomartyr stays primarily within the rock genre, they have collaborated with musicians outside of rock; the band teamed up with bassist Thundercat and rapper Danny Brown in 2018 to perform at a House of Vans pop up in the band’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

Check out the Protomartyr spring and summer tour dates below:

03/12 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village – SOLD OUT

03/13 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

03/14 – Columbus, OH – Melted Festival – The Bluestone

03/17 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

03/18 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas w/ Wire

03/19 – Austin, TX – Mohawk w/ The Spits

04/27 – London, UK – Peckham Audio – SOLD OUT

04/28 – London, UK – The Lexington – SOLD OUT

04/29 – Paris, FR – La Boule Noire – SOLD OUT

04/30 – Utrecht, NL – Ekko – SOLD OUT

05/02 – Berlin, DE – Ubran Spree

05/03 – Berlin, DE – Urban Spree

05/04 – Groningen, NL – Vera

05/05 – Brussels, BE – Nuits Botanique

06/01 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s

06/02 – Montreal, QC – Le Ritz

06/03 – Boston, MA – Sinclair

06/04 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

06/06 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

06/07 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

06/09 – Raleigh, NC – Kings

06/10 – Atlanta, GA – Earl

06/11 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

06/12 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

06/15 – Tucson, AZ – Hotel Congress

06/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

06/17 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

06/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

06/20 – Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

06/22 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

06/23 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile

06/26 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

06/27 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

06/28 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall