Fake Names Shares Anthemic New Punk Song “Being Them”

Home News Drew Feinerman April 27th, 2020 - 12:44 PM

Punk supergroup Fake Names, a collaboration between Refused vocalist Dennis Lyxzén, Minor Threat and Bad Religion guitarist Brian Baker, State of Alert and Embrace guitarist Michael Hampton, and Soulside and Girls Against Boys bassist Johnny Temple, just released a new song “Being Them,” according to Brooklyn Vegan. The song is the third single from the group’s self titled debut album that is set to release on May 8th.

“Being Them” is a pure explosion of punk, fit with driving guitar power chords and crashing cymbal-filled percussion on the drum set. Lyxzén’s vocals soar above the distorted guitar and bass playing, as the group truly comes together as a supergroup to deliver an instant punk classic. Along with the other two singles, “Bricks” and “First Everlasting,” the hype behind the group’s debut album will continue to mount leading up to the release of the album.

Lyxzén has had a successful career as the frontman of Refused, and has released five studio albums since the band’s inception in 1991. The band’s most recent album, War Music, was released in November of last year, again receiving high critical praise.

Baker is another punk staple in his own right, serving as guitarist for Bad Religion for 40 years, among other bands. The band had plans to tour with Alkaline in late March and early April of this year, but mass gathering were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic before the tour took place.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela