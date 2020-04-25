Live Nation Announces New “Ticket Relief Plan” Refund Policy

Home News Ariel King April 25th, 2020 - 8:41 PM

Live Nation has announced a new “Ticket Relief Plan” after receiving backlash from fans for their alleged change in ticket policy. The new plan will allow fans to request refunds for shows which have been postponed and to automatically receive refunds for shows which have been cancelled.

Tickets will automatically be transferred to the postponed dates and fans will receive a 30-day window from the original date to request a refund. Shows which have been postponed, but have not yet announced rescheduled dates will allow fans to request refunds for up to 60 days after the show’s original date. Cancelled shows will automatically give fans a full refund, however there will also be the option to exchange their ticket for a credit worth 150% of the ticket’s original value.

Fans, we hear you. We don’t want you to be waiting in limbo while shows are being rescheduled. Thanks to your feedback, @LiveNation has revised our refund policy. If new dates aren’t set in 60 days, you’ll be able to get a refund at that time https://t.co/eAXesPOKLw — Michael Rapino (@Michael_Rapino) April 25, 2020

“Fans we hear you,” Live Nation CEO, Michael Rapino said in a tweet. “We don’t want you to be waiting in limbo while shows are being scheduled.”

Fans have been waiting for ticket companies to offer refunds as more and more events are getting cancelled. Currently StubHub is dealing with a $5 million class action lawsuit after only offering ticket vouchers worth 120% of the price from the original ticket order.

Ticketmaster clarified plans to issue refunds for postponed and rescheduled shows earlier this month. By announcing the “Ticket Relief Plan,” Live Nation gives fans what specific routes they need to take in order to receive a refund. Live Nation venues include Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco, Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, George Amphitheatre in Washington and many more. Their cancelled events range Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer’s Hella Mega Tour, Halsey’s Manic Tour and more.

AEG has also offered refunds to fans, which will start on May 1. Ticketholders for AEG have up to 30 days to request a refund following an event’s postponement. According to Pollstar the concert industry is estimated to lose up to $9 billion this year, consumers having already spent more than $1 billion on tickets for cancelled events.