First Teaser for Beastie Boys Documentary Directed by Spike Jonze is Released

Drew Feinerman January 28th, 2020 - 3:44 PM

The first teaser for the upcoming Beastie Boys Documentary to be directed by Spike Jonze has arrived, via Pitchfork. The documentary will first debut on IMAX on April 3, and then will be released globally on April 24 via Apple TV+.

The brief 30 second teaser sets the premise of the documentary, as Beastie Boys members Mike D and Ad-Rock walk the live (yes, live) audience, as well as the viewers watching through the camera.

Director Spike Jonze will also release a photo book filled with shots of Jonze and the NYC hip hop trio throughout their career; Jonze has been a long time collaborator with the Beastie Boys, and most notably directed the video for their hit “Sabotage”.

Check out the teaser for the Beastie Boys documentary directed by Spike Jonze below: