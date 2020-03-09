Marissa Nadler Says She’s Working on a New Album

Home News Ashwin Chary March 9th, 2020 - 7:48 PM

American singer and songwriter, Marissa Nadler, has revealed she is working on her 10th full-length album. The announcement was made through her Instagram account on Feb. 28.

Her last album, Droneflower, was a collaboration between her and American rock musician, Stephen Brodsky. The album was released in 2019 and features 10 songs.

View this post on Instagram #fbf right now working on my 10th album xo A post shared by Marissa Nadler (@marissa_nadler) on Feb 28, 2020 at 1:00am PST

The two went on to perform live shows as well to promote the album, with one being at the Brooklyn heavy metal bar, Saint Vitus. Earlier last year, the two also released cover of Extreme’s “More Than Words,” and Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight.”

As of right now, there has been no mention of an album release date, or an album title. Fans are eagerly waiting for this 10th full length album, as her Instagram posts gained over 1,300 likes and 30 comments.