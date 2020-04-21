Watch Steven McDonald and Anna Waronker Cover Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born for Third Man Public Access

Home News Drew Feinerman April 21st, 2020 - 3:18 PM

Red Kross bassist Steven McDonald and That Dog frontwoman Anna Waronker took part in Third Man Public Access earlier today, an hour long showcase of home performances from a variety of different artists, and performed a cover of “Shallow,” the hit song from the movie A Star Is Born, originally performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady GaGa. The performance was the finale of the hour long event.

McDonald and Waronker show through their duet that they have an undenyable musical in addition to emotional chemistry, as the married couple hit their harmonies together stride for stride. McDonald provided the chords with his acoustic guitar, and the two singers took care of the rest with their vocal performances. Seemingly countless covers of “Shallow” have been done since the movie, and this one provides a fresh perspective of the song during a time of isolation.

McDonald, along with his brother Jeff, started in Red Kross back in 1980.They’ve released nine studio albums in forty years, including their most recent, Beyond The Door, which came out in August of last year. He also is the bassist for the Melvins, who were a huge influence in Seattle during the development of grunge rock.

Waronker started off her career with That Dog in the early 1990’s, and has worked with the band as recent as last year. The band released their fourth studio album, Old LP, in October of last year, and was the band’s first album together since 1997.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat