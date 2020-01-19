Ministry Guitarist Sin Quirin Accused of Sexual Relationships with Minors

Home News Grayson Schmidt January 19th, 2020 - 6:45 PM

Two women have accused Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin of engaging in sexual intercourse with them after meeting in 2002, when the women were 15 and 16 years old, according to Pitchfork.

At the time of the alleged incidents, Quirin was with the band Society 1, according to a report by SPIN published in Billboard. According to the report, the alleged victim, Kelly Longoria said she began a sexual relationship with Quirin at age 15. Longoria told the San Antonio Police Department in a 2017 report that no sexual contact took place on the night they met, however, the two allegedly became sexually involved soon after between December 2002 and April 2003. SPIN reported that the two allegedly had approximately two encounters during that time frame and soon after began a relationship.

According to SPIN, the second accuser alleged that she had sex with Quirin when she was 16 after inviting Society 1 to stay the night at her parents’ home in Portland, Ore. while her mother was out of town. The report said the second accuser told Quirin and the other members of Society 1 that they were underage, but that she and Quirin allegedly had sex that night and the following night after a Society 1 show in Tacoma, Wash.

Speaking through an attorney to SPIN, Quirin denied ever having sexual contact with Longoria, but admitted to exchanging contact information with her in 2002. “During this time Society 1 was touring heavily in various locations throughout the United States,” the statement reads in part. “When the band was in or near the San Antonio area, Ms. Longoria would come to the show as a guest.”

Quirin’s attorney also responded to allegations from a second woman who came forward with claims of sexual misconduct, who was identified by SPIN only as “Brooke.” The woman alleged that she had sex with Quirin when she was 16 after inviting Society 1 to stay the night at her parents’ home in Portland, Oregon while her mother was out of town. Brooke stated that she and her friends “definitely made it clear” to Quirin and the other members of Society 1 that they were underage, but that she and Quirin had sex that night and the following night after a Society 1 show in Tacoma, Washington. (The age consent in Oregon is 18; the age of consent in Washington is 16.)

Quirin denied Brooke’s claims to SPIN via his attorney. “Mr. Quirin maintains no recollection of meeting a minor outside a show in Portland,” his attorney Randolph Ortega wrote. “Mr. Quirin denies ever have (sic) any sexual relationship with anyone under the age of majority.”

Quirin’s attorney Randolph Ortega told SPIN that Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen is “unaware of any of potential nefarious activity by any member of Ministry during their respective tenure(s) with the band including but not limited to Mr. Sin Quirin.”

photo credit: Raymond Flotat