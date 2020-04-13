Elder Announces Rescheduled Winter 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech April 13th, 2020 - 12:13 PM

The Boston progressive rock outfit Elder have rescheduled their tour dates this year, which was originally scheduled to take place this may in support of their upcoming fifth studio album Omens. This latest tour will kick off on November 11th in Brooklyn, New York at Elsewhere, and will wrap up on December 5th in the hometown at the venue called Middle East.

Their upcoming studio album will arrive on April 24th via Armageddon Shop, which can be pre-ordered here. Tickets purchased for their first home town show have been automatically refunded, as it will take place at a new venue, while tickets for their previous shows in Dallas and Cleveland have also been refunded due to their cancellations. All other new tickets will be honored by the group at their new dates.

Omes was produced by Peter Deimel, who has worked with Anna Calvi, The Kills and The Wedding Present and recorded at Studio Black Box in Noyant-La-Gravoyêre, France. The band released their song “Embers” earlier this year.

“’Embers’ is doubtless one of the most energetic and upbeat songs Elder has ever made, and really became the favorite to play while rehearsing to record Omens,” band member Nick Disalvo stated in a press release. “It’s maybe the least traditionally heavy track from the record, but it’s certainly dense. Lots of interlocking guitar and bass lines, keyboards, synthesizer solos (thanks to our friend Fabio Cuomo!) – you can hear that we had plenty of fun making this album. Like any Elder song, it’s best heard in contest, and we’re excited to release the full record soon!”

Tour Dates:

11/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

11/13 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

11/14 – Wilmington, NC – Reggies

11/15 – Asheville, NC – Mothlight

11/17 – Lexington, KY – Cosmic Charlie’s

11/18 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

11/19 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

11/20 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jack’s

11/21 – Houston, TX – Secret Group

11/22 – Austin, TX – Barracuda

11/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

11/25 – Denver, CO – Hi Dive

11/27 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

11/28 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

11/29 – Columbus, OH – Spacebar

12/1 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

12/2 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

12/3 – Montreal, QC – Petit Campus

12/4 – Quebec City, QC – L’Anti

12/5 – Boston, MA – Middle East