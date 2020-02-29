Elder Releases Jaw-Dropping Epic New Song “Embers”

Home News Roy Lott February 29th, 2020 - 11:04 PM

Boston-based band elder has released their lead single “Embers” from their upcoming album Omens, which is set to be released April 24th via Armageddon Shop. In a press release, band member Nick Disalvo discussed the new track. “Embers is doubtless one of the most energetic and upbeat songs Elder has ever made, and really became the favorite to play while rehearsing to record Omens.” He continues to say “It’s maybe the least traditionally heavy track from the record, but it’s certainly dense. Lots of interlocking guitar and bass lines, keyboards, synthesizer solos (thanks to our friend Fabio Cuomo!) – you can hear that we had plenty of fun making this album. Like any Elder song, it’s best heard in contest, and we’re excited to release the full record soon!”

Omens will continue five tracks with a total run time of 54 minutes. It was produced by Peter Deimel (Anna Calvi, The Kills, The Wedding Present) and recorded at Studio Black Box in Noyant-La-Gravoyêre, France. Deimel and DiSalvo mixed the album.After the album release, the quartet will be hitting the road in support of the album. It is set to kick off May 6th in Brooklyn and will continue on to Toronto, Dallas, Austin, and Montreal. See the full list of dates below.

Elder 2020 Tour Dates

05/06 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

05/07 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

05/08 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

05/09 – Asheville, NC – Mothlight

05/10 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

05/12 – Lexington, KY – Cosmic Charlies

05/13 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

05/14 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks

05/15 – Houston, TX – Secret Group

05/16 – Austin, TX – Barracuda

05/17 – Dallas, TX – Blue Light

05/19 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

05/20 – Denver, CO – Hi Dive

05/22 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

05/23 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

05/24 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

05/26 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

05/27 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

05/28 – Montreal, QC – Café Campus

05/29 – Boston, MA – ONCE Ballroom