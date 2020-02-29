Elder Releases Jaw-Dropping Epic New Song “Embers”

Boston-based band elder has released their lead single “Embers” from their upcoming album Omens, which is set to be released April 24th via Armageddon Shop. In a press release, band member Nick Disalvo discussed the new track. “Embers is doubtless one of the most energetic and upbeat songs Elder has ever made, and really became the favorite to play while rehearsing to record Omens.” He continues to say “It’s maybe the least traditionally heavy track from the record, but it’s certainly dense. Lots of interlocking guitar and bass lines, keyboards, synthesizer solos (thanks to our friend Fabio Cuomo!) – you can hear that we had plenty of fun making this album. Like any Elder song, it’s best heard in contest, and we’re excited to release the full record soon!”
Omens will continue five tracks with a total run time of 54 minutes. It was produced by Peter Deimel (Anna Calvi, The Kills, The Wedding Present) and recorded at Studio Black Box in Noyant-La-Gravoyêre, France. Deimel and DiSalvo mixed the album.After the album release, the quartet will be hitting the road in support of the album. It is set to kick off May 6th in Brooklyn and will continue on to Toronto, Dallas, Austin, and Montreal. See the full list of dates below.
Elder 2020 Tour Dates
05/06 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
05/07 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
05/08 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall
05/09 – Asheville, NC – Mothlight
05/10 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl
05/12 – Lexington, KY – Cosmic Charlies
05/13 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
05/14 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks
05/15 – Houston, TX – Secret Group
05/16 – Austin, TX – Barracuda
05/17 – Dallas, TX – Blue Light
05/19 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar
05/20 – Denver, CO – Hi Dive
05/22 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
05/23 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
05/24 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
05/26 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
05/27 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
05/28 – Montreal, QC – Café Campus
05/29 – Boston, MA – ONCE Ballroom