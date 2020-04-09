Revocation To Donate Over Five Thousand Masks To Nurses From T-Shirt Sales

Home News Roy Lott April 9th, 2020 - 6:12 PM

Revocation is the latest band to lend a helping hand during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The band recently was selling a Stay Home t-Shirt with proceeds going to the health care workers during this time. According to Loudwire, the band revealed that 5,580 KN95 masks have been purchased and are en route to hospitals for the nursing staff around the United States. The band retweeted a tweet from the merchandise company Night Shift regarding the news. “Thank you everyone that purchased a Stay Home tee. We were able to purchase 5,580 KN95 masks that we just finished boxing up to send to nurses & hospitals we have been in contact with around the US. Tees will begin shipping tomorrow.”

Along with Revocation, many artists and bands have played their respective parts during this time. Noisey Music recently announced a special virtual live streaming event called Noisey Night on April 11th, featuring performances from Margo Price, Diet Cig, black Lips, and Open Mike Eagle. A few Nashville artists will also be putting on a virtual People Support Artists Telethon on the same night. Soccer Mommy, Shovels & Rope, Lee Brice, Keb Mo and John Oates of Hall and Oates will be taking part.