Julien Baker Covers Big Star and Debuts a New Song “Mercy” on Isol-Aid Live Stream

Singer-songwriter Julien Baker performed as part of Isol-Aid’s “Lunch Without Borders” benefit for the Support Act, a fundraiser intended to help music workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The artist performed a cover of Big Star’s “Thirteen,” which she has done before during live performances, along with a new song titled “Mercy.”

The Australian singer-songwriter Gordi curated the lineup for this virtual event, and also served as one of its performers. Other performers who played the benefit include Shura, Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir from Of Monsters and Men, Asgeir, George Alice, Katie Dey, and Overcoats.

Baker opened up her performance with a statement regarding the recent passing of singer-songwriter John Prine, stating “I found out right before this that John Prine died, and that makes me so sad, and it makes me really upset about what’s happening.” In addition to her latest track and the cover of “Thirteen” Baker performed a few B-Sides such as “Red Door” and “Distant Solar System.”

“Mercy” is an emotional folk song, with Baker delivering a lovelorn performance, with simple acoustic guitar chords composing the scant instrumental. The performance of this song can be found below at 14:16.

“It’s a song about other people showing you how to be a better person by being better people than you, at you, which requires a lot of humility, which is an important and necessary lesson, and probably one of many that we’re all learning,” Baker stated regarding the track.

Baker released two new songs “Tokyo” and “Sucker Punch” last October.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer