Fiona Apple Titles New Album, Fetch The Bolt Cutters, From Gillian Anderson Quote

Home News Luke Hanson March 16th, 2020 - 7:35 PM

American singer-songwriter and pianist Fiona Apple has announced the title of her first new album in eight years, Fetch The Bolt Cutters. The title comes from a 2013 Gillian Anderson quote from the British-Irish crime drama television series The Fall.

Following months of teasing the record, Apple finally officially announced it’s completion via a short, self-shot video posted to the fan Tumblr Fiona Apple Rocks. Using the front-facing camera, she used sign language to say, “M-Y R-E-C-O-R-D I-S D-O-N-E.” While there is currently no official release date for her fifth studio album, it will feature 13 tracks and is her first full-length studio recording since 2012’s The Idler Wheel….

Paste explains the quote from The Fall in further detail. It outlines that Anderson’s character, Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, is a sex-crimes detective hunting down a serial killer in Belfast. In one episode Gibson orders another character to “fetch the bolt cutters” to get through a locked door behind which a young girl was tortured.

“Really, what it’s about is not being afraid to speak,” Apple said in an interview with The New Yorker. She notes that many elements of the #MeToo movement and Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination hearings drove the content of and meaning behind the album and its tracks.

Apple has had a storied career that began in 1994. Her debut album, Tidal, was written when she was 17 and ultimately earned her a Grammy for Best Female Vocal Rock Performance for the hit single “Criminal.” She has multiple certified albums and has sold over 10 million records worldwide.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat