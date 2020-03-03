Chuck D and Public Enemy Radio Clarify Nature of Flavor Flav Dismissal and Claim He’s Been on “Suspension Since 2016” for Choosing “Party Over Work”

Home News Aaron Grech March 3rd, 2020 - 11:15 AM

Iconic 1980s hip hop group Public Enemy Radio (formerly known as Public Enemy) has clarified why they dismissed founding member Flavor Flav, who was best known as the group’s hype man. The group had announced his firing following Public Enemy Radio’s recent performance at a rally in support of democratic nominee Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles this past weekend. According to a statement, this was not due to politics, but the performer’s decision to “always choose (sic) to party over work.”

Flavor Flav and his legal team had initially filed a statement against the Sanders campaign, stating that it had used his “unauthorized likeness, image, and trademarked clock” to promote the rally and campaign, despite the fact that the performer had not endorsed a candidate. Chuck D dismissed this idea, and alleged that Flavor Flav refused to perform at the rally because it was not a paid performance.

Tensions between rapper Chuck D and Flavor Flav go back several years however, as the Flavor Flav has sued the group back in 2017 over unpaid royalties. According to this latest development, Flavor Flav had been suspended from the group since 2016, after allegedly bailing for a gig in support of a benefit organized by legendary Calypso singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte.

“Flavor Flav has been on suspension since 2016 when he was MIA from the Harry Belafonte benefit in Atlanta, Georgia. That was the last straw for the group,” the statement alleges. “He had previously missed numerous live gigs from Glastonbury to Canada, album recording sessions and photo shoots. He always chose to party over work.”

The statement went on to discuss Flavor Flavs absence from their 2019 tour with The Wu-Tang Clan, due to his appearance on the TV show Growing Up Hip Hop New York. They also mentioned thjat his children sought to get him help via an intervention and rehab, which was shown on the program.

“Public Enemy Radio toured Europe and co-headlined with the Wu-Tang Clan in May 2019 without Flavor. They have also done numerous benefit shows without Flavor. While Public Enemy Radio was moving forward, Flavor Flav was starring on the reality show Growing Up Hip Hop New York, when an episode featured his children discussing an intervention and putting him into rehab,” the statement reads.

Read the full statement below:

Photo Credit: Marv Watson