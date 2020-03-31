Exodus and Ex-Slayer Guitarist Gary Holt Has Officially Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Home News Aaron Grech March 31st, 2020 - 6:54 PM

Guitarist Gary Holt, who currently plays in the thrash metal outfit Exodus, and formerly played in the iconic band Slayer revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a now deleted social media post, according to The PRP. The musician and his wife Lisa were both recently tested for the virus, after Holt began suffering from symptoms associated with the condition.

Holt stated that while his test results were positive, enough time has passed since he first began to experience the symptoms, which allows him to do some simple things such as buying groceries. He also explained that he feels “great” despite his earlier health complications which arose from the virus.

“So I finally received my test results back and positive it was. Lisa’s came back negative, and it’s been long enough since my symptoms that I am officially in the clear to do the only things I’m allowed, like buy my own groceries!” Holt explained on social media. “I feel great, made it through the tougher moments, and my health feels 100 percent normal. Thanks to everyone who had wished us well. Now it’s time to start working on some new Exodus riffs while I’m still basically stuck in my house”

Slayer wrapped up their final tour last fall, where they were joined by acts such as Ministry, Primus and Philip H. Anselmo and The Illegals. This tour appears to be their real finale, as their manager stated that a reunion was highly unlikely. Exodus is currently on the bill for the Full Terror Assault fest this September.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado