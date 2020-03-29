Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio Station To Broadcast Remotely Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Peter Mann March 29th, 2020 - 10:47 AM

A dynamic way Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio is beginning to broadcast their material remotely from anchors’ homes is due to health concerns surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic. According to a press release, “To prioritize the health and safety of its staff and guests, beginning today, Apple Music hosts will record their shows with field equipment from their homes, working virtually via FaceTime on iPhone. Tune in for an array of fresh and genre-spanning shows through out the week as Beats 1 remains committed to continuing to deliver its eclectic programming to passionate music fans across the globe.” Beats 1 Radio programing runs its broadcast 24/7 from various studios globally.

The newly remote broadcast programing commenced this past Monday, March 23 with lead anchor Zane Lowe leading the pack which also includes: Ebro Darden, Rebecca Judd, Brooke Reese, Nadeska Alexis, Julie Adenuga, and more returning to their regular perspective time slots. According to the aforementioned press release, “…Zane Lowe checks in via FaceTime with Elton John, who discusses how his family has been passing time at home and the music they’re turning to. He’ll also check in with Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X. Later in the week, Zane will catch up with superstars Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Hayley Williams, and more. At 12:00p PST, Apple Music’s Ebro Darden speaks with acclaimed R&B singer and songwriter Jhene Aiko. Later in the week, he’ll check in with Lil Baby, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Don Toliver. Additionally, Apple Music hosts Rebecca Judd, Brooke Reese, Nadeska Alexis, Julie Adenuga, Travis Mills, Hanuman Welch, Kelleigh Bannen, Sandra Peña, and El Guru will all be back on the air with new shows in their regular time slots.”

Technology has really brought broadcast media to the forefront with cutting edge ways to inform and interact with the audience. More celebrity’s have turned to podcasting as an alternative career to what they are accustomed to do whether it be musicians, actors, comedians and even all walks of life when it comes to professional fields of medicine and academia. What Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio is able to accomplish in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is an accomplishment to their professionalism and resilience in providing content by any means necessary. It allows for the consumer of news and entertainment to curate playlists of their favorite music of choice and tune into stations that allow for high profile interviews of a wide range of talent from a multitude of genres. The aforementioned press release concludes with, “Beats 1 is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and a great way to discover new songs and artists, or to keep up with your favorites.”

As previously reported on Engadget, “It’s not clear whether or not the anchors will use iPhones to record the non-interview sections of their shows, but it would be surprising if they opted for smartphones over more professional audio equipment such as condenser microphones and preamps. However, exclusive programs from Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and more will indeed be recorded on their iPhones.” The aforementioned press releases further confirms the latter to which, “This weeks’ schedule also include exclusive fan-favorite radio shows from Elton John, The Weeknd, Queens of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, DJ Khaled, Jax Jones, Action Bronson, Briggs, and more recorded on their iPhones.”

To subscribe and tune into Apple Music’s global Beats 1 Radio programing, visit here.