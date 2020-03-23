M.I.A. Releases First New Song in Three Years “OHMNI W202091” on Patreon

Home News Ashwin Chary March 23rd, 2020 - 6:21 PM

After the long years, British singer and songwriter, M.I.A, has released her new song, “OHMNI W202091.” The song was released for through her Patreon for free.

With an enthusiastic synth and energetic beats, “OHMNI W202091” starts off on a good note, as M.I.A.’s ever-changing voice adds power to the song. The beats emulate a strong sounding bass drum, with a shallow cowbell in the background.

As the synth transcends, M.I.A. raps of her life changing, asking if we are ready for what time is to bring. Each new verse brings the song into a new dimension, as her lyrics shift the pace of both the beat and the synth.

As the song nears the end, the chorus kicks in, one last time as she raps of how she is back home, and how she is on a new level. The vocals gently fade out, ending the song.

Earlier this year, M.I.A, created her pateron account, and promised her fans she will be releasing new songs and videos throughout the year. Her last music video released was for her single, “Reload,” back in 2018.