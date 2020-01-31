M.I.A. Creates New Patreon Account and Promises New Videos and Music

Home News Roy Lott January 31st, 2020 - 7:44 PM

New decade, new M.I.A. The singer has created a Patreon account, a membership-based platform that allows fans to support artists and entrepreneurs at different price points. According to Pitchfork, her Patreon page currently features behind-the-scenes studio footage—including one video with Skrillex—and the promise of future livestreams, Q&As, and potential new music.

In a press release, she states “I’m doing a Patreon, because I make so much stuff and record so many things that aren’t music and don’t fit on other platforms. I’ve tried all the other platforms and it’s like: this one is too mean and hateful, this one is too fake and self-obsessed, and this one just sells all your data to Cambridge Analytica…Hopefully, this one is going to be just right.”

She continues to say that throughout time, she will drop surprise content. “It might be a song, a recipe, a manifesto, maybe I could help you with your homework, you guys could be my manager for a day, tell me what to do with my career, therapy sessions, dating advice, we’ll see what happens.” She last released the music video for the track “Reload” in 2018.

She recently became a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) a title that is “warded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.”