Silverstein Announces Rescheduled 2020 North American Tour Dates

Canadian rock band, Silverstein, recently announced their re-scheduled North American tour dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band’s formation, initially announced last October, that were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The announcement, which came this past Tuesday, March 17, confirm the dates have been moved to July and August of this year. According to a press release, the forthcoming North American tour, ” … will still include support from Four Year Strong and I The Mighty. All existing tickets and VIP upgrades will be honored on the new dates. In celebration of their new album, A Beautiful Place To Drown, and their 20th anniversary Silverstein will be performing three sets each night: a career-spanning batch of fan favorites, a stripped-down acoustic section, and their seminal 2005 full-length, Discovering The Waterfront, in full.”
For the Burlington, Ontario-based emo/post hardcore rock band, Silverstein, to reassure fans of their commitment to press on with the tour, especially during these trying times, speaks volumes to the band’s resilience. Silverstein’s five piece band is comprised of frontman Shane Told (lead vocals), Josh Bradford (rhythm guitar), Billy Hamilton (bass), Paul Marc Rousseau (lead guitar) and Paul Koehler (drums). As previously noted in the aforementioned press release, in a statement Silverstein spoke collectively saying:
“To our loyal fans of 20 years: thank you for all of your support. We appreciate your patience regarding the postponed dates and are pleased to announce that everything has been rescheduled for July and August. We look forward to continuing the 20th anniversary celebration and performing the three sets that we’ve put together for you. Four Year Strong and I The Mighty will rejoin us for these shows and we are so glad they could make themselves available. See you very soon, and until then, stay safe!”
The collectives latest musical offering, A Beautiful Place To Drown, is Silverstein’s 10th full length studio album and was released via UNFD. The eclectic features, which includes New York-based rapper Princess Nokia, Tampa, Florida-based rock band Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie and fellow Canadian-based band Simple Plan’s frontman Pierre Bouvier, showcases the varying musical spectrums Silverstein embraces on the album. As previously reported here on mxdwn, Silverstein frontman Told spoke of the collaboration with Princess Nokia saying, “‘We’d seen Princess Nokia mention that she was a fan of ours and we had a chance to hang out last time we were in NYC, and just hit it off,’ Told said. ‘Madness’ was one of the early songs we had musically, and it kept evolving until we knew it needed a strong female voice on it to put it over the top.’”
Tour Dates:
06/18 Dessel, BE – Graspop Metal Meeting
06/19 Koblenz, DE – Circus Maximus
06/20 Bischofsmais, DE – Rock the Hill Festival
06/21 Aschaffenburg, DE – Colos Saal
06/22 Aarau, CH – Kiff Saal
06/23 Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia
06/24 Lyon, FR – Ninkasi Kao
06/26 Usselsteljn, NL – Jera On Air
06/27 Munster, DE – Vainstream
06/28 Ferropolis, DE – Full Force Festival
06/30 Poznan, PL – Klub Pod Minoga
07/01 Rostock, DE – Peter Weiss Hause
07/03 Stockholm, SE – High 5ive Festival
07/05 Bremen, DE – Tower
07/07 Dover, UK – The Booking Hall
07/08 Brighton, UK – Green Door Store
07/09 London, UK – New Cross Inn
07/10 Cheltenham, UK – 2000 Trees Festival
07/24 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
07/25 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
07/26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
07/28 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak
07/31 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
08/01 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre
08/02 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Events Center
08/04 – Dallas, TX -Gas Monkey Live
08/07 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
08/10 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
08/11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
08/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
08/14 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
08/15 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
08/16 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency
08/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
08/19 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
08/21 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
08/22 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee
08/23 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre
08/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
08/26 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
08/28 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna