Alkaline Trio Release Three Song EP Featuring New Songs “Minds Like Minefields,” “Radio Violence” and “Smokestack”

Chicago rock outfit Alkaline trio have released a three song EP, simply titled E.P. which was made in light of their recent tour cancellation alongside Bad Religion, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The three tracks are titled “Minds Like Minefields,” “Radio Violence” and “Smokestack,” and are all available digitally for streaming and download across various music platforms.

“Minds Like Minefields” is an anthemic new track, filled with catchy guitar chords, quick tempos and clean vocals which express heartache and angst.

“Radio Violence” is a catchy and upbeat pop punk inspired track, filled with a rhythmic beat and catchy guitar chords which shred throughout the entire song.

“Smokestack” is a departure from the previous two tracks, as it begins with an acoustic guitar, backed by Skiba’s vocal delivery.

“With the tour postponed and the current state of the world, we feel and hope that some new music will help people transcend the uncertainty and possible fear they might be feeling, if even for a few minutes,” Skiba stated in a press release. “Music has always had a way of helping us all cope with unpleasant times. We can only hope that ours can do the same for our fans on some level. We hope you enjoy the songs.”

This latest EP will be released as a 7″ vinyl, with a 1000 press blue variant in the US and 500 red variant in Europe. This vinyl will contain the songs “Minds Like Minefields” on Side A and “Radio Violence” on Side B.

Skiba replaced Tom DeLonge as the lead guitarist and co-lead vocalist in 2015. Despite this, the performer still plays in Alkaline Trio, who released Is This Thing Cursed? in 2018.

E.P. TRACK LISTING

1. Minds Like Minefields

2. Radio Violence

3. Smokestack