Control Top Channel Riot Grrrl Energy On New Song “One Good Day”

Philadelphia post-punk trio Control Top have released a new track titled “One Good Day,” which follows the release of their debut album Covert Contract. The group consists of Ali Carter on vocals and bass, Al Creedon on guitar and sampler and Alex Lichtenauer on drums.

“One Good Day” is an energetic hardcore punk inspired track, with a quick tempo, punk guitar chords and dark vocal delivery from Carter. Their performance channels a similar energy to the feminist hardcore punk outfit Bikini Kill, who are noted for their political lyrics.

Carter explained that the track was relevant to the current coronavirus pandemic, which has spread across the globe affecting hundreds of thousands of people, shuttering multiple events and public gatheringd. The track shares themes about the necessities of a community structure, where others learn to help and depend on one another.

“This song feels especially relevant right now. We’re in the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis with the coronavirus outbreak,” Carter explained in a press release. “Our lives have been completely suspended. We are forced to consider not only how we affect others but also how others affect us. In no uncertain terms, we see how much we depend on each other every day to survive. Workers in hospitals, pharmacies, groceries, waste management and more are working tirelessly to provide for their communities. The choice to self-quarantine is an act of self-protection as well as an act of kindness toward others who would be endangered by the disease.”