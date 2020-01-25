YOB Announce North American and European Spring 2020 Dates

Home News Kelly Tucker January 25th, 2020 - 7:26 AM

Metal band YOB which includes Travis Foster (drums), Aaron Rieseberg (bass) and Mike Scheidt (vocals/guitar) have announced 2020 US & European tour dates. The US Tour will kick off with mostly west coast stops, starting March 19 in Sacramento, California before venturing to coastal cities like Santa Cruz, Oakland, Los Angeles and San Diego. The band will then head to Albuquerque, Tucson, Denver, Salt Lake City and wrapping up on March 28 in Boise, Idaho.

The band will then venture out to Europe to begin their tour on May 20 starting in Dresden before making stops in France, Luxembourg, Netherlands before wrapping up their final European show on May 30 in Karlsruhe, DE at Dudefest. YOB will also perform at Fire in the Mountains as part of the ‘On Wings Over Utgard’ showcase, curated by Ivar Bjørnson of Enslaved. Tickets are available HERE.

YOB‘s most recent album, Our Raw Heart (2018) has been described by Decibel Magazine as one of the best albums of the decade. Rolling Stone described it as a “A gauntlet of sickness and health, clarity and confusion, the record wrestles with mortality and ultimately perseveres.”

The band performed at Pickathon festival on August 2-4, 2019 in Happy Valley, Oregon along with Nathaniel Rateliff, Khruangbin, Mandolin Orange, and Tyler Childers. YOB also performed at Psycho Vegas which took place in August 2019 with hardcore metal bands. Raymond Flotat from mxdwn wrote about Psycho Vegas 2019 that the “vibe as a whole has fans just genuinely thrilled to have things that speak to the multitudes of flavors that have become viable ways to make metal: nuance, power, shred, fury, technical acumen, drone, social protest, utter darkness and bombastic rage.”

YOB toured in 2019 with metal artists Voivod and Amenra. Their album, Our Raw Hearts made mxdwn.com’s Top 50 best albums of 2018 and their song “The Screen” made the Top 50 best songs of 2018.

YOB Tour Dates:

03/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

03/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

03/21 – Oakland, CA @ Metro

03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

03/23 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

03/24 – Tucson, CA @ Club Congress

03/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

03/26 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

03/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

02/28 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

05/20 – Dresden, DE @ Chemiefabrik

05/21 – Hannover, DE @ Cafe Glocksee

05/23 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

05/24 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik

05/25 – Munich, DE @ Strom

05/27 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

05/28 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

05/29 – Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard

05/30 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Dudefest

07/10-07/12 – Moran, WY @ Fire In The Mountains

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat