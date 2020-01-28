Fire in the Mountains Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Enslaved, Steve Von Till and Yob

Home News Luke Hanson January 28th, 2020 - 1:05 AM

The Fire in the Mountains Festival, emanating from Heart 6 Ranch in Moran, Wyoming, has announced its 2020 lineup. Billed as the country’s only “mountain air heavy metal festival and wilderness destination experience,” the event will feature headliners including Enslaved, Steve Von Till and Yob.

This is the festival’s third year. The lineup this year has been curated by Enslaved guitarist Ivar Bjørnson, who promises over 20 “extraordinary, never-before-seen live performances” over the three-day festival periodlasting from July 10 to 12.

Enslaved is a Norwegian metal band nearing their 30thanniversary. They draw heavily from Norse and Viking mythology when writing their music and lyrics. Their newest album, E, dropped in 2017 and features the single “Storm Son.”

Steve Von Till, most notably a member of the experimental band Neurosis, as well as Tribes of Neurot and Culper Ring, is a singer and guitarist. He will be performing solo at the festival. His most recent release through his solo project Harvestman was Music for Megaliths, featuring the single “The Forest is our Temple.”

Yob is a doom metal band from Eugene, Oregon. Their last album, Our Raw Heart, was released in 2018 and featured the single “Beauty in Falling Leaves.”

The festival operates out of Heart 6 Ranch, the oldest dude ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The festival seeks to blend the natural setting and beauty with music to provide attendees with a wholly unique experience.

Tickets went on sale Saturday, January 25. Some tiers of pre-sale and VIP pre-sale tickets have already sold out, but tickets to the festival are still available. Purchase those and additional information about the festival via its website.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat