Scott Ian and Wife Pearl Aday’s Band Motor Sister In Studio Working on Second Album

Home News Aaron Grech March 10th, 2020 - 9:01 PM

The rock supergroup Motor Sister are back at work after taking a break for half a decade following the release of their debut album Ride. This supergroup, which is composed of Scott Ian of Anthrax fame, his wife, vocalist Pearl Aday, guitarist Jim Wilson, formerly of Mother Superior, Joey Vera of Armored Saint, and John Tempesta of White Zombie, have announced they have begun work on their sophomore album in a recent social media post.

“It begins…” the group shared on Instagram. “MOTOR SISTER is in the studio this week recording our NEW ALBUM.”

Ride saw the group take on tracks originally recorded by Mother Superior prior to their split back in 2011. Mother Superior was one of Ian’s favorite groups, and the record served as a way for him to perform alongside Wilson on a full-fledged project.

“With the tracks reading as a best-of list of Ian’s favorite band, it would be a worry that a new band composed of amazing and skilled musicians would make the songs different from the original sound,” mxdwn reviewer A.E. Fraser explained. “This is not the case. Ian, Wilson and the band play through each song solid, as amazing as the old versions, with just a little bit of flavor from everyone in the band.”

Ian is currently set to perform at the cruise festival Knotfest At Sea and Kuma’s festival. The guitarist is also very prominent outside the group, as he dropped an album titled High Crimes with his group The Damned Things last year, and performed alongside the alternative metal pioneers Mr. Bungle for their reunion shows.

Wilson’s group Heavy Sun recently teamed up with Daniel Lanois for “That’s The Way It Is” from the Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz