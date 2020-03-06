As I Lay Dying Announces Spring 2020 Burn to Emerge Tour Dates with Whitechapel

Home News Kelly Tucker March 6th, 2020 - 9:13 PM

As I Lay Dying will begin its US Burn to Emerge Tour with Whitechapel and Shadow of Intent, starting on May 20 in Tucson, Arizona at the Rialto. The tour will take place in various cities across the United States, with stops in Arizona, Texas, Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Montana, Kansas, Colorado and California.

As I Lay Dying released their seventh studio full-length album, Shaped by Fire in 2019 with the same lineup from Awakening (2012). The band includes, Tim Lambesis (vocals), Nick Hipa (guitar), Phil Sgrosso (guitar), Josh Gilbert (bass guitar & vocals), and Jordan Mancino (drums). The band made a comeback after Lambesis release from prison. Once they began touring in Europe, they had to book larger venues in order to fill capacity. The band will be joined with White Chapel and Shadow of Intent on the upcoming tour.

Whitechapel last album, The Valley, was released last March via Metal Blade Records. The Valley is a reference to the part of Hardin Valley (west of Knoxville, Tennessee) where vocalist Phil Bozeman grew up. Set against this backdrop, he approaches his subject matter unflinchingly, building upon everything that came before, making it clear that he has survived that which he was forced to endure and is not afraid to confront it. “Phil has been upfront in his lyrics in the past about hardships he endured in his life as a child, and I believe with this record we tried to paint a better picture of that,” says guitarist Alex Wade. “I feel our music is Phil’s release from his past, being able to get it out and speak about it, and hopefully anyone who hears it that may have gone through similar experiences can find some release in it as well.”

Whitechapel w/ As I Lay Dying, Shadow Of Intent:

5/20 – Rialto – Tucson, AZ

5/21 – Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, AZ

5/23 – Dos Amigos – Odessa, TX

5/24 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

5/26 – The Aztec – San Antonio, TX

5/28 – Rock Destin – Destin, FL

5/29 – The Ritz Ybor – Tampa, FL

5/30 – Revolution – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

6/01 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

6/02 – The National – Richmond, VA

6/03 – Gramercy – New York, NY

6/05 – The Palladium – Worcester, MA

6/06 – Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

6/07 – Upstate Concert Hall – Albany, NY

6/09 – The Athenaeum Theatre – Columbus, OH

6/10 – 20 Monroe Live – Grand Rapids, MI

6/11 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

6/12 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

6/13 – The Truman – Kansas City, MO

6/14 – Wave – Wichita, KS

6/15 – Sunshine Studios – Colorado Springs, CO

6/16 – Washington’s – Fort Collins, CO

6/17 – Mesa Theater – Grand Junction, CO

6/19 – The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

6/20 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat