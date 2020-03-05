Best Coast Announces Thank You 7″ Featuring Two Unreleased Songs from Always Tomorrow Sessions

Home News Aaron Grech March 5th, 2020 - 9:07 PM

Indie pop duo Best Coast will be releasing two new songs titled “Birthday” and “Sweetness” as part of the many releases on Record Store Day April 18th. These two tracks were recently recorded during the sessions for Always Tomorrow, the group’s latest studio album, which was released earlier this year.

These two new tracks will be featured on a 7″ vinyl as an “RSD First” release, and will have 1500 presses made via Concord Records. This will not be the first time that the California-based duo will be releasing material in support of RSD, as they previously released material in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

Best Coast formed in Los Angeles. California back in 2009 and garnered an audience due to their surf rock/ indie pop blend, which are deeply embedded in their west coast roots. Their debut album Crazy for You helped the band achieve commercial success, to the buzz it generated online.

Always Tomorrow detailed frontwoman Bethany Consentino’s sobriety, and served as a celebration of her development, her new relationships, and the strengthening of her friendships, which she discussed at the end of 2018. This project as supported by singles such as “Different Light” and “Everything Has Changed,” which directly confront her past demons.

“Best Coast created a strong and personal new album with unusual sounds and even better lyrics,” mxdwn reviewer Alison Alber explained. “The band will please old fans (by staying true to themselves) and also gain new fans (by adding new elements at the same time) something that only a few bands can accomplish.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva