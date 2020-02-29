Princess Nokia Releases Two New Albums and Shares New Songs “Practice” and “Green Eggs and Ham”

Home News Roy Lott February 29th, 2020 - 10:50 PM

Princess Nokia has surprised released two new albums called Everything Sucks and Everything Is Beautiful. Both albums have different concepts and influences. As described in a press release, Everything is Beautiful is an introspective cultural revelation. The album is a representation of the sensitive, feminine side of the gender-fluid artist. She has also released a jazz-inspired track from the record called “Green Eggs and Ham,” which can be listened to below.

Everything Sucks is a brash, ruthless and insistent collection of ten songs written primarily over one cathartic week in New York. Tracks on the album include “Harley Quinn”, “Crazy House” and “Welcome To The Circus,” it is sure to bring punk into hip-hop. She has also released a track from this album called “Practice.” Check it out below.

The rapper is also set to begin the European leg of her headlining tour kicking off March 1st in Zurich. It continues on into Hamburg, Stockholm, Paris, and London before heading back to states for Coachella and New York’s Governors Ball. See the full list of dates below.

Everything Is Beautiful Tracklist

1. Green Eggs & Ham

2. Happy Place

3. Wash & Sets

4. Gemini

5 .Wavy

6. Sugar Honey Iced Tea

7. Soul Food y Adobo

8. Sunday Best ft. Oshun, Onyx Collective

9. Blessing

10. Heart

11. I am Free

12. In Conclusion

Everything Sucks Tracklist

1. Harley Quinn 2. Crazy House 3. Welcome To The Circus 4. Gross 5. Fi Fie Foe 6. I Like Him 7. Practice 8. Balenciaga 9. Woes 10. Just A Kid

Princess Nokia 2020 Tour Dates:

3/1 – Zurich @ Dynamo

3/2 – Fribourg @ Fri-Son

3/3 – Milan @ Santeria

3/5 – Vienna @ Arena

3/6 – Berlin @ Columbiahalle

3/7 – Hamburg @ Grünspan

3/9 – Copenhagen @ Amager Bio

3/10 – Stockholm @ Vasateatern

3/12 – Helsinki @ Tavastia

3/14 – Cologne @ Live Music Hall

3/16 – Amsterdam @ Paradiso

3/17 – Antwerpen @ Trix

3/18 – Paris @ Cabaret Sauvage

3/20 – London @ EartH

3/21 – Bristol @ Motion

3/23 – Leeds @ Stylus (Leeds University)

3/25 – Dublin @ Vicar Street

3/27 – Barcelona @ Bikini

3/28 – Madrid @ Mon Live

4/10 – Indio @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/17 – Indio @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

6/7 – NYC @ The Governors Ball