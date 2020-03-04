Lizzo Countersued in “Truth Hurts” Legal Battle

Home News Ashwin Chary March 4th, 2020 - 6:55 PM

Grammy Award winner, Lizzo, dropped her hit song “Truth Hurts” earlier in 2017, and re-released the single to be featured on her latest album, Cuz I Love You. After gaining positive feedback, Lizzo was hit with lawsuits by recording producers, Justin Raisen, Jeremiah Raisen and Yves Rothman, earlier in 2019, claiming they all have contributed to writing the song.

Lizzo filed a lawsuit against her accusers earlier last year in October. She wrote on a tweet mentioning how only her, Ricky Reed and her tears were present in the room when the song was being written.

As of Feb. 28, the three recording producers have filed a countersuit against Lizzo in a California federal court, and have stayed true to their word claiming they worked on a demo with Lizzo, which eventually became “Truth Hurts.”

The recently filed lawsuit also includes alleged text messages between producer Ricky Reed and Justin Raisen, after “Truth Hurts” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Reed allegedly said “I want this resolved,” to Raisen in the messages.

Pitchfork reached out to the Raisens and Rothman’s attorney, Lawrence Y. Iser for a statement. He mentions how when the case proceeds to trial, they are looking forward to sharing the sound recording, videos, photographs and musicology that prove the collaboration.

“Lizzo is a talented musician and performer who currently enjoys immense popularity based on a hit song that she did not write alone. The Counterclaims we filed today seek a judgment from the court that the song that is now called “Truth Hurts” originated in Justin Raisen’s home recording studio from a collaboration among our clients, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Yves Rothman, along with Lizzo and Jesse Saint John,” Iser wrote. “When the case proceeds to trial, we look forward to sharing the sound recordings, videos, photographs, and musicology that 100% prove that collaboration. Our clients deserve their fair share of the recognition and revenue that comes from collaborating on a hit song.”

At the moment, there is no information on when the next court date is, or when the case will proceed to trial. Lizzo is set to play at the 2020 Virgin Fest as one of the headlining acts, alongside A$AP Rocky, Ellie Goulding and Jorja Smith.