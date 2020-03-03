Former Spacemen 3 Member Sonic Boom Announces Long-Awaited Second Album All Things Being Equal for June 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech March 3rd, 2020 - 11:40 AM

Former Spacemen 3 member Peter Kember has announced his first Sonic Boom LP in 30 years titled All Things Being Equal, which is set to be released on June 5th via Carpark Records. The musician has also released a new single and music video from the project titled “Just Imagine” which was filmed by Nuno Jardim, and directed by Kember, Sam Tyson and Nuno Jardim in Sintra Portugal.

“Just Imagine” is a vivid psychedelic track with upbeat synths, creating an optimistic tone, with various bright melodies and sounds, complemented by Sonic Booms vocal delivery. The visuals show Sonic Boom singing across various psychedelic backgrounds as images of wave forms and bubbles populate the background.

Spacemen 3 were a prominent alternative rock band from Rugby, Warwickshire, England, who performed from 1982 to 1991. The group were known for their neo-psychedelia and space rock sound, and were notorious for Kember’s promotion of recreational drug use. Their final album Recurring was released in 1991, after the band’s acrimonious split.

While it has been several decades since the most recent Sonic Boom studio album, Kember collaborated with No Joy for an EP titled No Joy / Sonic Boom in 2018. This latest project is inspired in part by his recent move to a national park in Sintra, Portugal.

“I wanted to get out of the urban commercialised environment,” Kember explained in a press release. He later added ““Certain instruments have something about their sound that touches me deeply and I’m always trying to focus as much vibe as I can into the songs.”