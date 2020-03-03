Cedric Bixler-Zavala On Former Bandmate Beto O’Rourke Endorsing Joe Biden: “Denounced in the comatorium”

Home News Aaron Grech March 3rd, 2020 - 10:32 PM

Prior to his run as a challenger to Republican senator Ted Cruz back in 2017, democratic politician Beto O’Rourke played in a band called Foss alongside Cedric Bizler-Zavala, the vocalist for At The Drive-In and formerly of The Mars Volta. Zavala is not a fan of O’Rourke’s endorsement of Joe Biden however, stating that he was “Denounced in the comatorium,” (in reference to The Mars Volta’s 2003 debut album, De-Loused in the Comatorium) when replying to a fan’s question of whether Zavala denounced “his former bandmate Beto for his Biden endorsement.”

View this post on Instagram No thank you Biden. A post shared by DESTROYER OF CULTS (@cedric_bixler_zavala_) on Mar 2, 2020 at 9:32pm PST

Zavala showed his support for US Senator and democratic challenger Bernie Sanders with an Instagram post captioned, “No thank you Biden” and an image of Sanders captioned “TEAM BERNIE ALL THE FUCKING WAY!!”

His comments didn’t end there however, when a fan suggested that he should have a conversation with O’Rourke, Zavala replied “What, you think I can offer him something the dnc hasn’t?” He also agreed with a statement which read “Beto really bummed me out bad by supporting Biden.”

O’Rourke endorsed Biden alongside Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, last night after both suspended their campaigns after the South Carolina primary. The former congressional representative had also run for president, although he suspended his campaign back in November of last year.

Zavala joins many other musical artists in supporting Sanders, such as hip hop group Public Enemy Radio, New York garage rock band The Strokes, New York indie band Vampire Weekend and former White Stripes frontman Jack White.