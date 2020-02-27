Puss N Boots Perform as a Small Club Band in New Video for “Sister”

Home News Aaron Grech February 27th, 2020 - 11:55 PM

Alternative country band Puss N Boots have released the titular music video from their latest studio album Sister, which was released this Valentine’s Day. This music video was directed by Al Kalyk, and stars the trio as they perform the track in a small dive bar.

“Sister” is shot using very distinct red and yellow overtones, setting a homely scene for the video, as the trio are shown as actively interacting with the saloon’s various patrons.

Puss N Boots is composed of Norah Jones, Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper, who released their debut album No Fools No Fun back in 2014. The group released a Christmas album titled Dear Santa last October.

“This band has always been a great adventure,” says Jones. “Sasha and Cat’s fearlessness eggs me on to try new things, be it playing guitar, drums, writing a new way or wearing an elf costume on stage. We feed off of each other’s eagerness to jump in, sink or swim. And singing together feels like the most natural thing in the world. It’s a real privilege to have found this space together, try different things and to watch this band grow into what is at this moment. It is ever evolving and so fun.”

Jones is a traditional pop/jazz piano player, who has released over 50 million records world wide since the release of her first album Come Away with Me. She will perform at a special centennial celebration of her father Ravi Shankar, a world renowned sitar player.